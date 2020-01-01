Twente’s Tyronne Ebuehi and Ajax's Lassina Traore named in Eredivisie Team of the Month

The Nigeria international and the Burkina Faso attacker have been rewarded for their impressive performances for their respective clubs

Twente defender Tyronne Ebuehi and forward Lassina Traore have been included in the Dutch Eredivisie Team of the Month for October.

Ebuehi delivered outstanding performances for Ron Jans’ men in the month under review as he featured prominently in their games against FC Emmen, Willem II, FC Utrecht and PEC Zwolle.

Besides his solid defensive showings, the right-back also grabbed an assist in his side’s second win in October against the Bluefingers.

Ebuehi’s fine displays helped the club to their current sixth place on the league table after gathering 14 points from seven games.

Burkina Faso international and Ajax centre-forward Lassina Traore has also been named among the best players in the month under review.

The 19-year-old delivered sizzling performances for the Sons of the Gods, scoring five goals to help his club secure three wins in four games in October.

Ebuehi joined Ajax in the summer on a season-long loan from after overcoming a career-threatening injury.

The defender did not make a single league appearance for the Portuguese side before he signed for Twente with an option of making the deal permanent.

The right-back has now made eight appearances for the Reds across all competitions since his arrival at De Grolsch Veste.

Ebuehi will be expected to be on parade in their next league game against his former club ADO Den Haag on Saturday.

The right-back, who was one of the stand-out players for the Super Eagles at the 2018 World Cup in , earned a recall to the national team for their friendlies against and in October.

The defender has also been included in Gernot Rohr’s side that will take on Sierra Leone in an qualifying game on November 13 and 17.