Tusker played makeshift team against AFC Leopards - Matano

Tusker FC coach Robert Matano has cited the absence of key players as the reason why his charges were felled by an inexperienced AFC Leopards side on Sunday in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League outing.

The defending champions missed their established strikers and midfielders who are out injured, and the experienced tactician says he had to play with a make-shift team. They ended up losing by a solitary goal scored by Musa Saad, while Boniface Muchiri missed a penalty for the Brewers.

'The injuries cost us'

"The injuries cost us, we did not have about seven players and we had to play with those available. My strikers and midfielders are out injured, we had to do with those available, but in the next 10 days I believe they will be back and we will go back to where we belong. Because injuries have really cost us," Matano told Goal.

"I was forced to play Clyde Senaji who is nursing an injury as well, and it is the reason why I substituted him. In the midfield department, it is just Humphrey Mieno who is not injured.

"The team that lost to Leopards is just a make-shift team. For example [Boniface Muchiri] is not a striker, but he was forced to play in that position."

What is the solution for Tusker?

After last weekend's matches, the league takes a break with the next assignment for the Brewers coming on October 15 against Zamalek in the second preliminary round of the Caf Champions League.

But the veteran tactician believes the two weeks will be enough for his injured players to recover.

"For us, the only solution is to have back those players who are out injured. But again, those who played have to know their mistakes, they are the ones who are playing not the injured," Matano continued.

"But it is now gone, we are focusing on what is coming. I am sure we will bounce back strongly. The two-week break is welcome for us, it is enough time for my strikers to recover. We are okay, even without my strikers, we still attacked and even lost a penalty, so we are not badly off.

"Without enough pressure in the opponent's danger zone, getting a goal is not easy. I believe this will be our only loss... we will catch up."

Tusker have so far played four competitive matches this season. They played Arta Solar 7 of Djibouti in the Champions League, winning 4-1 on aggregate. They then played Gor Mahia in the FKF Super Cup and won 8-7 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.