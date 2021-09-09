Tusker admit blame for Kibwana signing as Kakamega Homeboyz officially lodge complaint with FKF

The Brewers announced the signing of the attacker but the Western-based charges insist he is still their player

Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions Tusker FC have apologised to Kakamega Homeboyz for signing Shami Kibwana without following the due process.

The Brewers announced they had acquired the services of the attacking midfielder from the Western-based side. But the latter threatened to take action insisting the Brewers have illegally signed their player.

Tusker have now promised to compensate Homeboyz and apologised for the inconvenience caused.

'I apologise'

"Tusker have agreed to pay Kakamega Homeboyz FC the player’s two months salary by September 15, 2021 [totaling to Ksh. 120,000]," read a letter from the champions signed by CEO Charles Obiny and obtained by Goal.

"Please note Shami Kibwana will not play for Tusker FC in the Caf [Champions League] preliminary match against Arta Solar 7 in Djibouti. I apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and appreciate your understanding."

'Punish Tusker for player tapping'

Homeboyz have since lodged an official complaint with FKF and are demanding the player to return to the club, and the Brewers be punished for player tapping.

"[Shami Kibwana] is our player and has a running contract. It is a shocking revelation that this player has been signed by Tusker FC which is contrary to Fifa Statutes," read a letter to the Federation and obtained by Goal.

"FKF being the custodian to such rules and regulations, we hereby bring to your attention this matter. There is no justifiable reason for the player to be signed by any club during such a time with a running contract.

"If we allow such contradictions to prevail in our soccer, we shall be watering down our clubs. In regards to this, many investors in football activities will shy away because of impunity which is being shown by Tusker FC.

"We hereby wish to request FKF to order the immediate return of the player to Kakamega Homeboyz... [and] Tusker to be punished for player tapping."

What are FKF saying?

The Federation has confirmed receipt of Homeboyz's complaint stating it was not right for the Brewers to do that.

"It is not right for Tusker to do what they did, but we could not act without getting an official complaint from the involved parties," FKF CEO Barry Otieno told Goal.

"But now that we have received a letter from Homeboyz, we will act; but Kibwana has not been registered under Tusker. It will be a grave mistake if they field him against Arta Solar 7.

"It is up to the two teams to reach an agreement and as FKF, we will do our part. But as it is, Kibwana is still a Homeboyz player."