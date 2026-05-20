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Book Turkey vs USA Tickets
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How to buy Turkey vs USA tickets: World Cup ticket prices, SoFi Stadium information & more

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World Cup
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Here’s exactly how you can secure tickets to the World Cup, including prices

The United States Men’s National Team returns to the West Coast for a high-stakes showdown against Turkey in what promises to be a decisive final group match for the tournament co-hosts in the World Cup 2026

The USMNT, led by a generation of stars playing at Europe's highest level, is looking to capitalize on home-field advantage and cement its status as a global soccer powerhouse. With the weight of a nation behind them, the Stars and Stripes aim to navigate the group stages with clinical precision.

Meanwhile, Turkey arrives with a squad defined by technical flair and a relentless competitive spirit. Having re-emerged as a formidable force in European football, the Crescent-Stars are more than capable of spoiling the party for the hosts, bringing a passionate traveling support that will make SoFi Stadium feel like a neutral battleground.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Turkey vs USA, including where to buy, ticket prices, and essential stadium information.

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When is Turkey vs USA at the World Cup 2026?

crest
World Cup - Grp. D
SoFi Stadium

Turkey World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Date

Fixture

Location

Tickets

June 13 2026

Australia vs Turkey

BC Place Stadium, Vancouver

Tickets

June 19 2026

Turkey vs Paraguay

Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara

Tickets

June 26 2026

Turkey vs USA

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

Tickets

USA World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Date

Fixture

Location

Tickets

June 12 2026

USA vs Paraguay

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

Tickets

June 19 2025

USA vs Australia

Lumen Field, Seattle

Tickets

June 26 2026

Turkey vs USA

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

Tickets

How to buy Turkey vs USA tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

  • Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.
  • Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.
  • Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.
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How much are Turkey vs USA tickets?

Ticket prices for the World Cup can vary wildly based on the category of the seat and how close we are to match day.

For the Turkey vs. USA match in Los Angeles, entry-level prices are currently the biggest draw for fans on a budget. As the host nation takes the field for a decisive group finale, demand is expected to be among the highest of the opening round.

Currently, the cheapest tickets are available for approximately $400 to $550 in the upper tiers of the stadium.

A breakdown is as follows:

  • Category 3 (Upper Tier): $400 - $750
  • Category 2 (Mid-Tier): $800 - $1,300
  • Category 1 (Lower Tier/Side-line): $1,500 - $3,500
  • Hospitality/VIP: $4,000+

It is important to note that these prices are subject to change based on market demand. As Los Angeles is a premier global destination and a primary hub for the host team, local demand is expected to be exceptionally high. Securing the available Category 3 tickets early is the smartest move for budget-conscious supporters looking to witness this high-stakes encounter at SoFi Stadium.

Turkey vs USA head-to-head record

TUR

Last 3 matches

USA

1

Win

0

Draws

2

Wins

4

Goals scored

5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/3
Both teams scored
3/3

Everything you need to know about SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Stadium, known commercially as SoFi Stadium, is a marvel of modern engineering and the centerpiece of the Hollywood Park entertainment complex.

Located in Inglewood, California, it is the first indoor-outdoor stadium of its kind, featuring a sophisticated ETFE canopy that allows natural light to flood the pitch while protecting spectators from the elements. The venue is world-renowned for the Infinity Screen by Samsung, a dual-sided, 360-degree 4K video board that hangs suspended above the field, ensuring every fan has a crystal-clear view of the action.

For the 2026 World Cup, the stadium will operate with a capacity of approximately 70,000 seats. Despite its expansive footprint, the architectural design features a deep seating bowl that places fans closer to the pitch, creating an electric and intimate atmosphere for the tournament's most high-profile matches.

Frequently asked questions

Since early sales phases and random draws have concluded, the best time to buy is now during the Last-Minute Sales Phase, which operates on a first-come, first-served basis. If the official portal shows as sold out, monitor the Official FIFA Resale Marketplace, as this is the only platform where fans can safely exchange tickets at face value.

For a high-profile fixture like Turkey vs. USA at SoFi Stadium, "Category 3" tickets are the most affordable official option, typically starting between $400 and $550. On secondary resale markets, entry-level prices often fluctuate based on demand but generally start around the $500 mark.

All FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets are 100% digital. They are delivered exclusively via the official FWC2026 Mobile Tickets app. You will need to log in with the same email used for your purchase. Please note that screenshots or paper printouts will not be accepted at SoFi Stadium; you must present the live ticket within the app on your smartphone.

Yes. To ensure fair access, FIFA has implemented a limit of four tickets per household for any individual match. Additionally, fans are restricted to a maximum of 40 tickets total across the entire tournament.

FIFA operates an "All Sales Final" policy. If you are unable to obtain a visa or are denied entry into the United States, you are not entitled to a refund from FIFA. However, you can use the Official Resale Marketplace to sell your tickets to another fan, allowing you to recoup your costs if your travel plans fall through.

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