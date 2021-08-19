Turkey star Tufan snubs rival Premier League interest to join Watford on loan

The Hornets have further bolstered their ranks by luring an experienced performer to the Premier League from Super Lig heavyweights Fenerbahce

Watford have signed Turkey international Ozan Tufan on a season-long loan deal that includes an option to buy, with interest from Premier League rivals fended off in order to get an agreement over the line.

The 26-year-old moves to England from Super Lig giants Fenerbahce, where he has been lining up alongside former Arsenal star Mesut Ozil.

Tufan is an experienced performer at the highest level, having represented his country at Euro 2020, and will be looking to make an immediate impact at Vicarage Road.

What has been said?

Confirming a deal on the club's official website, the Hornets have said: "Watford FC is delighted to announce the signing of Turkey international midfielder Ozan Tufan from Fenerbahce, on a season-long loan with an option to buy.

"The 26-year-old arrives with nearly 10 years of top-flight experience in his home country as well as 63 Turkey caps to his name.

"Tufan’s career began with Bursaspor before he moved to Super Lig rivals Fenerbahce in 2015, where he has since made 174 outings while also spending a loan spell at Alanyaspor.

"A holding midfielder with a range of passing and an eye for goal, the Hornets have beaten a host of Premier League and European clubs to Tufan's signature.

"Welcome to Watford, Ozan!"

✍️ We are delighted to announce the signing of sought-after Turkey international midfielder Ozan Tufan from Fenerbahçe!@_AFEX — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) August 19, 2021

Why have Watford done a deal?

Watford are back in the Premier League after securing automatic promotion out of the Championship last season.

They opened their 2021-22 campaign with an impressive 3-2 victory over Aston Villa, but are aware of the need to add greater depth to their ranks.

That is particularly true in the midfield department, where manager Xisco Munoz could find himself short on options.

Will Hughes, Nathaniel Chalobah and Domingos Quina are all seeing moves elsewhere mooted ahead of the summer transfer deadline.

New arrival Juraj Kucka also picked up an untimely knock against Villa, with it possible that he could be missing for the club's next three fixtures.

