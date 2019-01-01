Tuchel wants swift resolution to 'unclear' Neymar situation

The PSG coach has conceded that the club must clarify their Brazilian star's future as soon as possible

After playing another game without Neymar, manager Thomas Tuchel admits the club must look to clear up his situation as soon as possible.

The Brazilian attacker continues to be linked with a transfer back to , while are also reportedly circling.

With Neymar again absent from PSG's 4-0 win over Toulouse on Sunday, Tuchel stressed he wants to put a swift end to the ongoing transfer saga.

"It has always been our goal to close this folder as soon as possible," Tuchel told Canal+ after the match.

"Leonardo knows that I want to keep him. But that doesn't depend only on him. The situation is not very clear, yes. And we must clear it up."

After losing 2-1 to last weekend, PSG bounced back against with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting bagging a brace either side of an own goal before Maquinhos wrapped up all three points.

While a positive result, Tuchel's night was soured with star duo Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe both forced off with injury.

Cavani hurt his right adductor just 14 minutes into the match, while Mbappe limped off late in the game with an apparent hamstring issue.

"I do not know if it's serious for Mbappe and Cavani. If they substituted, then that's usually the case," Tuchel said.

"I am a little disappointed because we were strong at that moment. And every injury is too much for me, because we want to work with the whole group. It's difficult."

Though Tuchel could be without three of his star players on Friday against Metz, the victory against Toulouse proved PSG can cope without Neymar.

After the club's shock loss to Rennes last week, Tuchel conceded Neymar's situation has taken its toll .

"It's hard right? For everyone, the club, and for us, the players," Tuchel said.

"But that isn’t an excuse. It isn’t because of that that we’ve been less focused tonight. Ney wasn’t here and we have to concentrate on ourselves, and about all we need to do this season."