Troubled Kotoko centre-back pair speak on bad spell in Confederation Cup

The two players address concerns about their underwhelming performance in the continental inter-club championship

Asante Kotoko's under-fire central defensive pair of Emmanuel Agyemang Badu and Ismail Abdul Ganiyu have expressed worry about their performance in the Caf Confederation Cup group stage campaign.

The duo have come under intense criticism for their inability to hold hold their own, having had to concede goals many feel should not have been the case.

Last Sunday, they were once again at fault for giving away a needless penalty and for being easily breached as Nkana FC of Zambia claimed a 3-1 triumph in their matchday three clash away in Kitwe.

"We the defenders are always perturbed about the goals we concede in each game," Badu said as reported by Footballghana.

"In most cases, our plans ahead of every game are to record clean sheets but that doesn't happen due to misunderstanding and miscommunication.

"But going forward, we will find an antidote to it.

"It's not our wish that we concede in each and every game."

Ganiyu shed light on Sunday's defeat.

“We had a bad day. It’s the nature of the job," he told FootballMadeInGhana.

"I’m calling on the fans to keep supporting us and follow it with prayers.

“Things are going to get better in our next match.

"We are sorry for what happened in Zambia."

Ganiyu and Badu have a prompt opportunity to right the wrongs on Sunday when Kotoko host Nkana in the return leg in Kumasi.