Troost-Ekong’s Udinese edge past Aina’s Torino

The Nigeria internationals endured mixed feelings at Dacia Arena as the White and Blacks outwitted Walter Mazzarri’s men

William Troost-Ekong featured for in their 1-0 victory against Ola Aina’s in Sunday’s game at Dacia Arena.

Troost-Ekong made his sixth league appearance of the season for the White and Blacks and played all through the game to help his side clinch maximum points.

The first half saw little goal action, with the best chance falling the way of Stefano Okaka which the forward converted for Udinese.

Troost-Ekong featured prominently to help Igor Tudor’s men thwart the attacking threat of the Bull and ensure his side kept a clean sheet.

His compatriot, Aina was an unused substitute for Torino, having recently recovered from an injury which was caused by a domestic accident.

The result helped Udinese climb to ninth spot in the league with 10 points from eight games while Torino dropped to 10th place after failing to add to their 10 points.

Troost-Ekong will hope to help his side continue their impressive form when they face while Aina will look to return to the starting lineup against on October 27 respectively.