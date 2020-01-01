Troost-Ekong: NFF, Caf and Udinese celebrate Super Eagles centre-back at 27

The football governing bodies and the Stadio Friuli outfit have sent birthday wishes to the defender as he reaches a new age

The Football Federation (NFF), the Confederation of African Football (Caf) and have celebrated with William Troost-Ekong on his 27th birthday.

The centre-back was born in the to a Nigerian father and Dutch mother, Eleanore Troost, in September 1993.

The defender started his football career in , joining the youth team of before teaming up with Premier League club Hotspur's academy.

After leaving the European country, Troost-Ekong continued his football development with Dutch side Groningen in 2013, during which he also spent time on loan with Dordrecht.

The defender then moved to in 2015 to join Gent but again spent most part of his stay on loan with Haugesund.

The centre-back signed for Bursaspor in 2017 before teaming up with Udinese following his impressive defensive performances for the Turkish Super Lig side.

Troost-Ekong featured for the Netherlands U19 and U20 sides before switching his allegiance to the Nigeria national team in 2015.

The defender made his debut for the Super Eagles in an qualifier against Chad and has now played 42 times for the West Africans.

The NFF, Caf and Udinese have sent heartfelt messages to the Super Eagles vice-captain as he reaches a new age.

Troost-Ekong featured prominently as the West Africans clinched a bronze medal at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

The centre-back was part of the Super Eagles team that finished third at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in , behind and champions .

Troost-Ekong will hope to continue his fine showings for both club and country in the 20220-21 campaign.