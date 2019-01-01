Trezeguet: We must keep Afcon title in Egypt

The Egypt wide man says the whole nation must play a part in helping the Pharaohs claim the continental crown

winger Mahmoud Ahmed Ibrahim Hassan, commonly known as Trezeguet, has asserted that the players of the national team will give everything to claim the titles.

wideman Trezeguet believes everyone connected to the side have a part to play in carrying the host nation to the Afcon crown.

“I am very happy that is hosting the competition. To play in your homeland and in front of your countrymen is something every player wishes,” Trezeguet told MBC Masr channel.

“The Afcon title should not depart Egypt by any mean. This is the responsibility of the players, fans, media and the entire Egyptian system.

"I know that the Egyptian fans count on me a lot in this tournament and I hope to repay their trust. I am used to this sort of challenges because I grew up at Al Ahly.”

Javier Aguirre’s troops claimed friendly wins against and Guinea, which helped preparations for their Afcon campaign.

The host nation begin their search for a first Afcon title since 2010 against Zimbabwe on June 21, before games against DR Congo and follow on June 26 and June 30, respectively.