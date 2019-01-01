Trezeguet equals Tom Cleverley’s four-year Aston Villa record
With the Blues leading at Stamford Bridge thanks to Tammy Abraham’s effort, Trezeguet rounded off a fine move to put Dean Smith’s side level before the break.
GET IN THERE! 1-1! 👊@Trezeguet levels it up!— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) December 4, 2019
🔵 1-1 🦁 #CHEAVL #AVFC pic.twitter.com/UBdAYj2HaF
Thanks to that strike, the former Kasimpasa midfielder now takes his place in Aston Villa history alongside Tom Cleverly, who had achieved the feat in May 2015.
🎯 @Elmo_27 ➡️ @Trezeguet ⚽— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) December 4, 2019
That 🇪🇬 link-up producing the goods! 👌#CHEAVL #AVFC pic.twitter.com/RMTcCMpXgN
Incidentally, he was assisted by compatriot Ahmed El Mohamady – and that became the first-ever English topflight goal to be scored and assisted by Egyptians.
1 - Trézéguet’s goal, assisted by Ahmed El Mohamady for Aston Villa vs Chelsea is the first-ever Premier League goal to be both scored and assisted by Egyptian players. Pharaohs. pic.twitter.com/r1mwR5L0Le— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 4, 2019
He was replaced by Diogo Jota in the 76th minute as his side suffered their eighth defeat of the season.
76' | Another change for Villa...— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) December 4, 2019
Here comes @KingJota. 👊
🔵 2-1 🦁 #CHEAVL #AVFC pic.twitter.com/E1j9kdGOcw
Smith’s men are 15th in the English elite division log with 15 points from 15 appearance and they host high-flying Leicester City on Sunday.