Trending: Aubameyang's Barcelona hat-trick has social media buzzing
Taiye Taiwo
Getty Images
Football enthusiasts are full of praise for Barcelona star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after he scored a hat-trick in his first La Liga start on Sunday.
Aubameyang scored two first-half goals and Pedri's shot in the 63rd minute deflected off the Gabon captain in the 63rd minute to give them a 4-1 victory over Valencia.
The goal, initially awarded to Pedri, was later given to Aubameyang to make it his first hat-trick for the club and in the Spanish top-flight.
The 32-year-old's brilliance once again raised questions about his sudden exit from Arsenal in January and at the same time, commendations for his quick adaptation to life in Spain.