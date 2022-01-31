Trending: 'Respect!' - Salah wins fan hearts after Hakimi Afcon post-match consolation

Egyptian captain Mohamed Salah has been hailed by fans after his act of consoling Achraf Hakimi after the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final game on Sunday.

The forward was seen talking to the PSG right-back after the Pharaohs registered a 2-1 win that propelled them to the last four at the expense of the Atlas Lions, who surrendered a first-half lead and bowed out of the competition.

Salah scored a goal and provided an assist - from which Mahmoud Hassan Trezeguet scored the second goal in the tense encounter while Hakimi played the whole game.

But it was the post-match talk between the two stars that caught the public eye after the Liverpool man was seen consoling Hakimi.

As Salah and Egypt - who will face Cameroon in the semis - have their dream of winning their eighth Afcon title intact, Hakimi and Morocco - the 1976 champions - will have to wait longer for success in the continental showpiece.

How Twitter reacted to the Salah-Hakimi moment:

Mohamed Salah with Achraf Hakimi after Egypt knocked Morocco out of #Afcon2021



Respect ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LToIXK2Mwn — Akatd (@Akatd5) January 30, 2022

Salah and Hakimi after the game ❤️ pic.twitter.com/a0JNZ3hgor — Nees (@Nees_MM) January 30, 2022

“Don’t worry my friend, your time will come. Now it’s my time to win it for Egypt.” - 🇪🇬 Salah to 🇲🇦 Hakimi after the full-time whistle. #AFCON2021 #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 #TeamEgypt #TeamMorocco pic.twitter.com/Ob6tpbJLzD — Micky Jnr ✪ (@MickyJnr__) January 30, 2022

