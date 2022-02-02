Trending: PSL fans react after Ghana legend Gyan visits Mamelodi Sundowns

Former Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan visited Mamelodi Sundowns’ headquarters and he was “impressed” by what he witnessed.

The Ghana legend who is in South Africa as a SuperSport TV pundit for the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations took time to tour Chloorkop.

“It was a lovely experience. Honestly, this club is one of the most organised clubs in Africa,” said Gyan.

“I visited Mamelodi Sundowns today with my man Mozez Praiz. I met the club’s chairman, players and technical team. I was impressed with what I saw today.”

I visited @Masandawana today with my man @Mpraiz . I met the club’s chairman , players and technical team. I was impressed with what I saw today. Great club 💪🏿🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/m2je3YpVgg — ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) February 1, 2022

Mamelodi Sundowns have become one of the most feared sides in Africa, having turned themselves into perennial Caf Champions League contenders.

During his visit to Chloorkop, Gyan met with club president Tlhopie Motsepe. Fans on social media speculated there could be something brewing between Sundowns and the Ghana legend.

The 36-year-old is yet to retire and has previously expressed interest to turn out in the Premier Soccer League, having played for Legon Cities in Ghana last year.

Sundowns have been on a shopping spree during the January transfer window and already have their foreign player quota exhausted.

Interestingly, no Ghanaian player has ever been a big hit at Chloorkop despite previously having Gyan’s former Black Stars teammates in goalkeeper Brimah Razak and defender Rashid Sumaila on their books.

This is how fans reacted to Gyan's visit on Twitter:

There is something huge happening at Mamelodi Sundowns!! Soon, everyone will wanna be involved with us 👆🏾🗣🥂 — Sir_Nungu kaMhayise (@NunguSompisi) February 1, 2022

🇬🇭 Legend @ASAMOAH_GYAN3 with 🇿🇦 #Sundowns forward 🇺🇾 Gastón Sirino. 📸



Baby Jet has been in South Africa 🇿🇦 doing punditry work for SuperSports & made time to visit the Club.



Sirino: “Gyan is one of my favorite players of all time. I learnt many things from.” #Gyan #Sirino pic.twitter.com/KtFQIObZcI — #AFCON2021 ✪ (@MickyJnr__) February 1, 2022

You are easily impressed, go to Naturena and then we can talk about impression — lebo mabea🐊🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@mabealebo1) February 2, 2022

We can give Asamoah Gyan a 6 months contract if we want just so they can talk again 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/kQzilhPbp2 — Obakeng LeuSandawana (@Obakeng_Ona) February 1, 2022

Don't go to Naturena — Pauline 👆💛💚 (@Miss_PauLee) February 1, 2022

We appreciate your visit sir, i was looking forward to see you in that yellow jersey, its a pity it never materialized — godolayo (@Gibeni) February 2, 2022

I know you know that you have not seen the best yet, go see Naturena Village. Thank me later. 💓&✌️! — Ndlala Mkhwanazi (@Staruza) February 1, 2022

Sundowns must give you a 4 month contract just to give others another heart attack... — Otlankaraba (@Keo_Otlankaraba) February 1, 2022

