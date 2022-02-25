Trending: ‘Partey best midfielder Arsenal have seen since Fabregas’ – Fan react after Wolves win
Arsenal fans have praised the performance of Thomas Partey after he helped the team to a comeback 2-1 Premier League victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Emirates Stadium on Thursday night.
The 28-year-old Ghana international started in the midfield for the Mikel Arteta-led side but they went down with only 10 minutes played when Hee-Chan Hwang took advantage of a mistake by defender Gabriel Magalhaes to slot home.
However, a spirited comeback was ignited by the introduction of Ivory Coast international Nicola Pepe, who levelled matters before setting up Alexandre Lacazette, whose shot was diverted into the net by Portuguese goalkeeper Jose Sa.
Arsenal fans have now taken to social media to praise the performance of Partey, who joined the team from Atletico Madrid, some comparing him to former midfielder Cesc Fabgregas while others think he has started to do what Arsenal bought him to do.
Below is how fans reacted to Partey’s performance at Emirates Stadium.