Trending: Football fans rave about Lamptey’s performance against Manchester United

Tariq Lamptey put up a commendable performance although Brighton and Hove Albion suffered a 2-0 defeat to Manchester United in Tuesday’s Premier League showing.

Lifted by their away win at Watford their last time out, the Seagull travelled to Old Trafford with the ambition of picking all points against Ralf Rangnick’s men.

However, that was not the case as they crumbled thanks to second-half strikes from Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes.

One of the standout performers for Graham Potter’s men was Lamptey – who was introduced for Leandro Trossard on the hour mark.

Aside from giving the Red Devils a restless night with his interminable runs, the 21-year-old - who has been linked with a big club move out of Falmer Stadium – contributed 22 touches, eight passes and a passing 100% passing accuracy.

For this reason, Africans went on social media to express their delight with his performance.

Below are some of the best posts:

That Lamptey guy is underrated, better than all our RBs, he's been class since Brighton got promoted. #MUNBHA — ØLÚ OF MANCHEST🌟⚡🇬🇧🇳🇬 (@iamthepreence) February 15, 2022

Credit to Brighton though, they played a good game with both 11 and 10 men and Graham Potter has them well drilled



I though Cucurella and Lamptey (when he came on) were the standouts for them — Casey Evans (@Casey_Evans_) February 15, 2022

We need to be in for Lamptey this summer — Andrew Taylor (@ataylor80) February 15, 2022

Lamptey was looking so dangerous and so quick. He’s so talented my god. Whichever team next gets him is very lucky — Jay (@jay020300) February 15, 2022

Also if Brighton had started Lamptey we would have been in trouble. He’s class. — Dan Carter (@DanielMKCarter) February 15, 2022

That Lamptey is who most our fans think Dalot is. — Yax🔴 (@yaksamin) February 15, 2022

Brigthon really gave us a run for that 3 points.

Not to mention Lamptey is good abeg.

That lad would get to high places if he should continue this way #MUNBHA — John🇳🇬 (@baymide) February 15, 2022

Most of the focus will be on Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes tonight and rightfully so, but what an unbelievable talent this young lad is. He’s got all the attributes to play for a top 4 club!!! #Lamptey #Brighton #MUFC pic.twitter.com/z4EIPjOHdO — Ultimate Football (@UltimateFootyTV) February 15, 2022

Tariq Lamptey — desperately needed at Old Trafford. — Sachi Faker (@QualifiedMan_) February 15, 2022

Lamptey..so impressive on the ball — Mendave Singh (@mendavesingh) February 15, 2022

Lamptey would be some signing — WSauv (@wsauv) February 15, 2022

Has to be Lamptey, no doubt. Young, aggressive, quality defender and attacker. A serious option to bring on as a RWB to test the opposition when they’re tired. Quality balls into the box. No brainer for me — Gearóid Ó Domhnaill (@gxxroid) February 15, 2022