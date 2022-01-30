Trending: Asante Kotoko jabbed as Muntari’s reported Hearts of Oak signing gathers steam

Hearts of Oak fans have taken to social media to welcome their reported signing of former Ghana international Sulley Muntari, with some taking the opportunity to take a dig at arch-rivals Asante Kotoko.



Media speculation on Sunday indicated the former Inter Milan and AC Milan star has agreed to a one-year deal with the Phobians.



It is believed that the transfer is expected to be announced by the reigning Ghana Premier League champions imminently.



Muntari, who was reportedly in the stands as Hearts beat King Faisal 1-0 in GPL on Sunday, could become the latest high-profile Ghana star to make a return to the GPL, following in the footsteps of Asamoah Gyan who made a comeback last season when he joined Legon Cities.



Below are some of the best social media reactions to the former Champions League winner’s latest transfer speculation:

As Hearts of oak is signing Sulley muntari , another team is signing ADINGRA the great 😂😂😂if you know you know😂😂🌈🌈🌈phoooobiaaaa pic.twitter.com/dgQHMIvDoj — KAE DABI 🤝 (@tlimz1) January 30, 2022

Imagine Sulley Muntari playing for Hearts of Oak vs in-form Asante Kotoko in Accra on Feb 20..😀 Massive Boost for the Super Clash; Huge Advertisement for #GPL as he revives his career after 31 months of inactivity. Hope he'll be well managed at Hearts. No controversial stories!! — Mirpuri✍ (@InterBoy1908) January 30, 2022

No UEFA Champions league winner has ever played for Kotoko before.



Welcome to Hearts of Oak Sulley Muntari 🌈🌈🌈🌈 pic.twitter.com/2JNH8AFrHM — Yeboah Jr 🔰 (@Quadwo_Yeboah) January 30, 2022

As the biggest club in Ghana now Hearts of Oak signed Sulley Muntari, we heard Asante Kotoko promised to buy him Kumasi Mall and Manhyia Palace Wey Sulley say, gyama moyale ong 😂🤣 this ppl ain’t serious, after the treatment u gave his Jnr brother — Nana Fapimso 👊 (@pnorvinyo_17) January 30, 2022

Watch the kind of goals Hearts of Oak fans should be expecting from 37 year old Sulley Muntari.



🚀 ⚽️🔥 . Monster hits ⚽️🔥 pic.twitter.com/znSttYY0NN — Mutala Yakubu🇬🇭 (@Mutalayakubu10) January 30, 2022

Sulley Muntari to Hearts of Oak ?



True?



🤔 pic.twitter.com/SpO8C357mp — Kafui Dey (@KafuiDey) January 30, 2022

Hearts of Oak about to pull one of the biggest transfers in our market.



It’s big, really big. — Ohene-Bampoe Brenya (@obbampoegh) January 29, 2022

Liverpool sign Luis Diaz..Hearts of Oak sign Sulley Muntari ✅ — Frank Darkwah (@Blaqqkoffi) January 30, 2022

Sulley muntari in the stadium to withness hearts of oak play king Faisal 🔥🌈🌈🌈we winning 3-0 phooooobiaaa pic.twitter.com/bYekRbwiRW — KAE DABI 🤝 (@tlimz1) January 30, 2022

-2008 AFCON team of the tournament

-2010 UEFA Champions League winner with Inter Milan

-20 goals for Black Stars in 84 appearances.



If Sulley Muntari is indeed going to Hearts of Oak, it will bring more attention to the GPL.



I like it. pic.twitter.com/YJSccdJnHU — Bill Eshun (@Bill_Eshun) January 30, 2022

They say Sulley Muntari has signed for Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak in a **winter** transfer.



Was a bit confused about 'winter' but I remembered there's a harmattan going on so 👍🏾👍🏾. pic.twitter.com/zB1CaCPlcg — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) January 30, 2022