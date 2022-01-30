Trending: Asante Kotoko jabbed as Muntari’s reported Hearts of Oak signing gathers steam
Hearts of Oak fans have taken to social media to welcome their reported signing of former Ghana international Sulley Muntari, with some taking the opportunity to take a dig at arch-rivals Asante Kotoko.
Media speculation on Sunday indicated the former Inter Milan and AC Milan star has agreed to a one-year deal with the Phobians.
It is believed that the transfer is expected to be announced by the reigning Ghana Premier League champions imminently.
Muntari, who was reportedly in the stands as Hearts beat King Faisal 1-0 in GPL on Sunday, could become the latest high-profile Ghana star to make a return to the GPL, following in the footsteps of Asamoah Gyan who made a comeback last season when he joined Legon Cities.
