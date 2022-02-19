Trending: AmaZulu FC will better Kaizer Chiefs and clinch Caf Champions League – Fans react
AmaZulu fans believe they can better Kaizer Chiefs’ run in the Caf Champions League from last season, after Usuthu defeated Horoya 1-0 in their Group B clash at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday night.
Usuthu won their first match in the group after Luvuyo Memela scored the all-important goal in the 31st minute and helped the KwaZulu-Natal-based giants register a narrow win over the Guinean champions.
The Benni McCarthy-led side had started their group stage journey with a 1-0 defeat against Raja Casablanca of Morocco. This sees them move second on the table with three points from two matches.
Meanwhile, Raja are top with six points after they won their second straight match 1-0, against ES Setif of Algeria at Stade du 5 Juillet, also on Friday night.
The victory has left Usuthu fans boasting they have what it takes to better Chiefs' display in the same competition last season when they reached the final but lost 3-0 against Al Ahly of Egypt.
Other fans took time to praise the performance of goalscorer Memela, who has now scored 15 goals for Usuthu from 50 appearances since joining them from the Buccaneers.
Below, you can read how fans reacted on Twitter after the win: