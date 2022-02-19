Trending: AmaZulu FC will better Kaizer Chiefs and clinch Caf Champions League – Fans react

AmaZulu fans believe they can better Kaizer Chiefs’ run in the Caf Champions League from last season, after Usuthu defeated Horoya 1-0 in their Group B clash at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday night.

Usuthu won their first match in the group after Luvuyo Memela scored the all-important goal in the 31st minute and helped the KwaZulu-Natal-based giants register a narrow win over the Guinean champions.

The Benni McCarthy-led side had started their group stage journey with a 1-0 defeat against Raja Casablanca of Morocco. This sees them move second on the table with three points from two matches.

Meanwhile, Raja are top with six points after they won their second straight match 1-0, against ES Setif of Algeria at Stade du 5 Juillet, also on Friday night.

The victory has left Usuthu fans boasting they have what it takes to better Chiefs' display in the same competition last season when they reached the final but lost 3-0 against Al Ahly of Egypt.

Other fans took time to praise the performance of goalscorer Memela, who has now scored 15 goals for Usuthu from 50 appearances since joining them from the Buccaneers.

Below, you can read how fans reacted on Twitter after the win:

Please don’t forget AmaZulu football club is going to win the champions league this year.

“If Kaizer Chiefs can reach the final we can definitely exceed that” — Mr Sereko (@MrSereko) February 18, 2022

MEMELA AT PIRATES ☠️

95 Appearances 15 Goals



MEMELA AT AMAZULU 🐍

50 Appearances 15 Goals pic.twitter.com/LO32p0XgAY — 𝗡𝗷𝗮𝗯𝘂𝗹𝗼 𝗠𝘁𝗵𝗲𝘁𝗵𝘄𝗮 (@darealnjabulo1) February 19, 2022

"If you're a football lover and you don't like what AmaZulu did today, maybe you should try winter Olympics" pic.twitter.com/FFjAlU9HfA — Pro Philani (@prophilani) February 18, 2022

Well done to AmaZulu FC. I hope they win the next again to stand better chance to progress to quarter finals — Kwazi Mshengu (@MshenguKwazi) February 18, 2022

👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿 Usuthu. AmaZulu FC secured a 1-0 victory over Horoya AC in the Caf Champions League Group B match. pic.twitter.com/FdbFg7df7s — Tshepo Thlaku (@Thlaku) February 19, 2022

AmaZulu is basically Pirates 2.0. I wonder how Pirates let go of all these good players. — Sqiniseko (@SQ_Myeza_) February 18, 2022

Congratulations to Benny and his team 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥✌#Amazulu — president handsome👑 (@PU_eLEphonious7) February 18, 2022

I always believe in Benni with #Amazulu — Xolo Radebe (@RadebeXolo) February 18, 2022

Sleeky forward passing by Amazulu has Horoya by the washing



Mulenga the starring#CAFCL — Charles Tshwane (@charles_tshwane) February 18, 2022

First group win, first 3 points for AmaZulu. Very vital, this will do them well for the Mentality



Horoya also didn't make it easy for them in the 2nd half



Congrats to Benni McCarthy and Usuthu#CAF #CAFCL #TotalCAFCL #TotalEnergiesCAFCL #HebeUsuthu #UsuthuTogether pic.twitter.com/MzcxTgKlwD — Shakes Rampedi (@ShakesRampedi) February 18, 2022

Pirates will regret the day they released Memela, look at his performance at AmaZulu — Village boy wale Sundowns (@SekgopiOntla20) February 19, 2022

Have AmaZulu always played such beautiful football? Their passing sequences as they attack are so intricate — Maher Mezahi (@MezahiMaher) February 18, 2022

Mulenga definitely knows how to assist. He had 9 of them last season and helped AmaZulu to Caf Champions league. — Tshemedi  (@RealTshemedi) February 18, 2022

I'm trying to pay close attention AmaZulu this CAF Champions League because they're coached by Benni McCarthy



Benni is one of the new generation - coaches that were international, have Pro License diplomas(Cissé, Belmadi, Jaidi, Regragui)



His side are playing delicious football — Maher Mezahi (@MezahiMaher) February 18, 2022