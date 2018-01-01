Transfer talk: Geylang International

Geylang International finished a disappointing eighth position last season in the SPL (Singapore Premier League), however, the Bedok based club have bolstered their squad as they have made two key signings.

They come in the form of Home United duo Amy Recha and Christopher van Huizen. For Amy it will be his third spell with the Eagles having previously joined them for the first time way back in 2011. On the other Van Huizen will be hoping for more playing time with Geylang, something which was hard to come by at Home. The 26-year-old winger is comfortable playing on either flank, has pace to burn and the ability to cause problems for opposing full-backs.

Geylang will no doubt be hoping that the duo can inspire the team to a better finish for the 2019 SPL season.