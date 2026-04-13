Ghanaian football suffered a devastating loss on Sunday when gunmen attacked the team bus of Ghana Premier League side Berekum Chelsea.

The Ghana Football Association confirmed that winger Dominic Frimpong was killed when assailants opened fire on the team bus as it returned from a Ghana Premier League match at Samartex on Sunday.

The incident occurred on the Bepani-Ghwasu road in Ahirezu when assailants halted the team bus and opened fire, forcing players and staff to scatter in panic.

According to Ghanaian newspaper As, the attackers opened fire as the bus tried to reverse, striking the 20-year-old winger in the head. He later died in hospital, the only reported casualty. Local media say several players and staff are still missing after fleeing into nearby forest for safety.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) released a statement that read: “The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has received with deep shock and immense sadness the news of the death of Dominic Frimpong, a player for Berekuum Chelsea Football Club.”

The incident has shocked the football community, and the GFA has extended its condolences to the player’s family, teammates, the coaching staff, the club’s board, and all members of Bereikom Chelsea FC during this difficult time.