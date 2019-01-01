Trabzonspor ready to let go of Ghana sensation Ekuban for right price

Club president Ahmet Agaoglu speaks on the club's stance on the Ghanaian striker

Turksih side Trabzonspor could potentially cash in on in-demand player Caleb Ekuban, according to club president Ahmet Agaoglu.

With a run of good performances, the Italian-born striker has caught the eye of many, including parent side , who sent the striker on loan to Unal Karaman's fold last summer

Black Sea Storm, who signed the 25-year-old on a season-long deal for €200,000 [£170,626] with an option to buy at €10 million [£8,532,580], have never hidden their desire to make the move permanent in the summer.

“Our option for Ekuban is viable until the May 31," Agaoglu said, according to NTV Spor.

"We are going to use it.

"But if Leeds United decide to offer us £10m to not to use it, then we will think about that.”

Ekuban joined Leeds in 2017 after scoring 17 goals in 34 league matches for Albanian side Partizani Tirana in 2016-17.

Article continues below

Following a frustrating first season at Elland Road, scoring just once in 20 Championship outings, the striker sent on loan to Trabzonspor in an option-to-buy deal.

To date in the current campaign, he has netted seven times in all competitions for Black Sea Storm.

He made a fine start to his international career, netting on his debut to help beat 1-0 in a 2019 (Afcon) qualifier last week, three days before scoring again in a 3-1 triumph over Mauritania.

