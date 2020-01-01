Trabzonspor and Mikel Obi part ways by mutual consent

The Turkish Super Lig club has announced the departure of the former Nigeria captain on Tuesday

John Obi Mikel and Trabzonspor have parted ways by mutual consent, the club has announced.

Mikel only joined Black Sea Storm as a free agent on a two-year deal last summer, at the end of his brief stint in the Championship with .

The 32-year-old played a crucial role in helping Trabzonspor soar to the summit of the Super Lig this season with 19 league appearances.

More teams

While no reason was given for the mutual termination of the contract, the club announced the former midfielder gave up his remaining wages.

Article continues below

“The professional football player agreement between our company and John Obi Mikel on 30.06.2019 start date 31.05.2021 has been mutually terminated. With a mutual termination agreement, the football player gave up all his forward-looking receivables,” the club announced .

Last Saturday, Mikel criticised Turkish football authorities for not suspending the Super Lig season despite the spread of the coronavirus across Europe .

The former Premier League star stated he does not feel comfortable during the Covid-19 outbreak and called for the season to be cancelled.