Toulouse vs Strasbourg: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

A top-flight French clash with plenty to play for takes place - here's everything you need to know

The 2022-23 Ligue 1 season continues this weekend, as Toulouse welcome Strasbourg to face them at Stadium Municipal. The visitors are struggling this season, while their hosts have hit upon a solid vein of form.

But can the former reverse their fortunes at the expense of the latter? Or will they prove another victim of their increased confidence?

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Toulouse vs Strasbourg date & kick-off time

Game: Toulouse vs Strasbourg Date: October 23, 2022 Kick-off: 9:00am ET / 7:30pm IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Toulouse vs Strasbourg on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on beIN SPORTS XTRA.

In India, they can catch the match on Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream US beIN SPORTS XTRA fuboTV India N/A Voot Select

Toulouse squad & team news

Unbeaten in their last three - and with two wins to their name - things are looking pretty rosy for Toulouse, as they head into this home encounter with the tag of favourites.

But they will need to get the hard work done this weekend, in order to keep that streak up. If they let their standards slip, it could be a quick way to break momentum.

Position Players Goalkeepers Himeur, Haug, Dupé, Pettersson, Restes Defenders Nicolaisen, Desler, Rouault, Sylla, Costa, Zandén, Diarra, Keben Midfielders Genreau, Van den Boomen, Dejaegere, Spierings, Birmančević, Tsingaras, Mvoué, Chaïbi Forwards Aboukhlal, Onaiwu, Healey, Begraoui, Flemmings, Ratão, Dallinga

Strasbourg squad and team news

Just one win in their last four - and three defeats to boot - has left Strasbourg looking down the wrong end of Ligue 1, with their fortunes hanging by a loose collection of threads in the relegation battle.

They have more than enough talent to dig themselves out of danger - but in a taut fight this early in the campaign, do they have what it takes.