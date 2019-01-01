Tottenham's Davies would set aside rivalry to help Arsenal's Xhaka with fallout from abuse

Despite being on either side of the north London divide, the Spurs man supports the Gunner as he struggles to cope with persistent mistreatment

Totthenham defender Ben Davies believes that players must band together to help victims of abuse like Granit Xhaka, even if they play for fierce rivals as he and the captain do.

Xhaka has laid the blame for his display at the Emirates Stadium last week, when he swore at fans, at the door of those who abuse him at the ground and online.

Davies says that life in the public eye is stressful, and that players must try and support those in need of help, regardless of where they play.

“I spoke to a psychologist we had at and he said that footballers are really in a melting pot of anxiety when their performance is critiqued by millions of people every game,” the 26-year-old said.

“It’s not like if you work in a shop that your performance will get judged by millions.

“It’s a stressful environment. I get it if players get down and if players have evenings when they are struggling. That is normal and it’s something that needs to be spoken about more. All you can do if it’s your team-mate is try to help.

“But as far as someone like Xhaka is concerned, when you read, he is struggling or maybe needed counselling, nobody wants to see that.

“Rivalries aside, if we could help him out, we would.”

have had some struggles themselves, and Davies thinks their upcoming games, which he thinks are winnable, are a chance to build momentum.

Davies and his team-mates face in the Premier League on Sunday and then in the on Wednesday.

“The next two games are good opportunities to win,” the Wales international added.

“ have amazing players but are a bit stop-start at the moment. It’s a good opportunity for us to go there and show what we can do.

Article continues below

“Red Star is the same. It’s a game we want to be winning.

“We believe we can win. If we can overcome these two challenges, it will be a good bit of momentum going forward.”

Tottenham start Sunday in 13th place in the table domestically, but a win could see them move up to eighth and within five points of the top four.