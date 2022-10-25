Tottenham vs Sporting CP: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Tottenham against Sporting CP on TV and online in the United Kingdom, United States and India

Tottenham are in pole position to make it to the Champions League last 16 from Group D as they welcome Sporting CP to North London on Wednesday. However, it's still an open group as the bottom side - Eintracht Frankfurt - are just three points off Spurs.

A win can confirm Antonio Conte's men a place in the round of 16, but unfavourable result means Tottenham could drop to third by the end of the fourth matchday.

Meanwhile, the Portuguese outfit can possibly go top in the group should results go their way as Ruben Amorim's side have handed Tottenham their only defeat since the latter's return to the European top flight.

Tottenham vs Sporting CP date & kick-off time

Game: Tottenham vs Sporting CP Date: October 26, 2022 Kick-off: 3pm ET / 8pm BST / 12:30am IST (Oct 27) Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

How to watch Tottenham vs Sporting CP on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live on Paramount+. Viewers in the U.S. can also view the game live on TV on CBS Sports.

In the United Kingdom (UK), BT Sport 3 and BT Sport Ultimate are showing the game between Tottenham and Sporting CP on TV, with a live stream available through the BT Player.

Fans in India can catch Tottenham vs Sporting CP on the Sony Sports Network, with streaming service on SonyLIV.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. CBS Sports Paramount+ UK BT Sport 3/Ultimate BT Sport website/app India Sony Ten 3 SD/HD SonyLIV

Tottenham squad & team news

A hamstring injury will keep Dejan Kulusevski out of action for a few weeks, while Richarlison is also yet to be fit from a calf problem.

Meanwhile, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Cristian Romero are likely to return after sitting out the Newcastle league defeat over the weekend, with Ivan Perisic is also expected to make the XI on Wednesday as Conte prefers a midfield-heavy formation.

Hojbjerg, Eric Dier and Rodrigo Bentancur are a booking away from a European ban.

Tottenham Possible XI: Lloris; Sanchez, Romero, Lenglet; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Bissouma, Perisic; Kane, Son

Position Players Goalkeepers Lloris, Forster, Austin, Doherty Defenders Romero, Sanchez, Dier, Tanganga, Lenglet, Davies, Royal, Doherty, Spence Midfielders Skipp, Hojbjerg, Bissouma, Bentancur, Sarr, Sessegnon, Perisic, Kulusevski, White Forwards Son, Gil, Moura, Kane, Richarlison, Karczewska

Sporting CP squad and team news

Ricardo Esgaio and Pedro Goncalves are suspended for the tie, as the duo were sent off in the Marseille defeat in matchday four.

Hence, Paulinho should be handed his first Champions League start up front with Marcus Edwards and Francisco Trincao just behind. Pedro Porro will fill in for Esgaio at right-back.

Amorim has also confirmed that Daniel Braganca, Luis Neto, Sebastian Coates and Jeremiah St. Juste will not play against Tottenham. Jose Marsa will replace St. Juste at the back.

Sporting CP Possible XI: Adan; Inacio, Marsa, Reis; Porro, Ugarte, Morita, Santos; Trincao, Edwards; Paulinho