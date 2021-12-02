Tottenham vs Brentford: Predictions, odds & betting tips

Tottenham welcome Brentford to north London on Thursday evening for a first Premier League derby between these two capital clubs.

Antonio Conte's side saw their weekend match at Burnley postponed due to snow, with their last game being their UEFA Conference League defeat in Slovenia to Mura.

Brentford for their part head into the clash off the back of a victory over Everton and the Bees have a strong record in London derbies this season.

Tottenham vs Brentford latest odds

Thomas Frank's men have beaten Arsenal and West Ham and drawn against Crystal Palace with their only defeat in derbies this season coming in a narrow 1-0 loss to leaders Chelsea.

Brentford can be backed at 17/4 (5.25) with bet365 to claim three more points with Spurs offered at 3/5 (1.60) and the draw at 16/5 (4.20).

Tottenham vs Brentford first goalscorer

Despite featuring in 11 Premier League matches this season, Harry Kane is yet to score first for Spurs with the England captain netting just once this term.

Nevertheless, Kane is the shortest priced player to break the deadlock at 13/5 (3.60) with bet365, while Son Heung-Min can be backed at 11/2 (6.50).

For the visitors Ivan Toney is priced at 5/1 (6.00) and all four of the striker's league strikes this term have broken the deadlock.

Tottenham vs Brentford preview

Antonio Conte knows he has plenty of work to do in north London and the process of converting Spurs back into serious top-four challengers will be a long one.

The Italian will surely want to tighten things up at the back where Tottenham have been fragile this season, conceding in 14 of their last 16 competitive fixtures.

Brentford, meanwhile, have been regularly scoring this term, with their only blank in their last 11 games coming against a Chelsea side that boast the best defensive record in the division.

Backing goals at both ends on Thursday night should appeal with this selection proving a consistent winner in matches involving these two sides during the current campaign.

Tottenham vs Brentford tips & predictions

Both teams to score is offered at the healthy-looking price of 10/11 (1.91) and offers genuine value given the respective sides' goalscoring form.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.