Tottenham to play Fulham in midweek after game with Aston Villa is postponed due to Covid-19 outbreak

Spurs will now prepare for a London derby clash instead of a meeting with Dean Smith's side

will play in midweek instead of , with their original clash against Dean Smith's side postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak.

Spurs confirmed the news in an official statement on their website, which reads: "We can confirm that our fixture against Aston Villa, due to take place on Wednesday 13 January, has been postponed.

"Our previously postponed home fixture against Fulham, originally scheduled for 30 December 2020, will now take place on the same evening (Wednesday 13 January), kick-off 8.15pm on Amazon Prime Video.

"The Premier League informed us of the decision following a request by Aston Villa on the grounds of the number of their players and staff who have either tested positive for Covid-19 or have been placed in isolation.

"Everyone at Tottenham Hotspur sends their best wishes to Aston Villa for a safe and speedy recovery to all those who are affected.

"Details of a new date for our match at Villa Park will be confirmed in due course."

Villa were hit with a significant outbreak of coronavirus among squad and staff members last week, leaving Smith with only youth-team players to call upon in a third-round tie against on Friday - which they ended up losing 4-1.

The number of cases at the club remains too high for their latest Premier League outing to go ahead, meaning Tottenham are having to deal with their second fixture postponement in the space of two weeks.

Fulham, meanwhile, have also seen a meeting with that was originally scheduled for Friday pushed back by a day so that they have more time to prepare after their encounter with Spurs.

Jose Mourinho's men will be expected to pick up three points against the Cottagers on home turf after opening their latest FA Cup campaign with a 5-0 thrashing of eight tier outfit Marine at the weekend.

Fulham progressed to the fourth round by beating Queens Park 2-0 at Loftus Road, but they are still languishing down in 18th in the Premier League, while Tottenham are only four points adrift of first-placed Liverpool having played a game less.