Tottenham’ Son matches Adebayor's Arsenal feat

The 28-year-old scored and assisted to help the Lilywhites secure a home victory and matched the feat by the Togo international in the process

Hotspur forward Son Heung-min matched Emmanuel Adebayor’s record with his impressive display against on Sunday.

The 28-year-old inspired Jose Mourinho’s men to a comeback 2-1 victory against the Emirates Stadium outfit with his contribution.

The international cancelled out Alexandre Lacazette opener with a brilliant strike in the 19th minute of the encounter.

The forward then set up Toby Alderweireld to score the all-important winning goal and thus, helped the Lilywhites bounce back to winning ways after they played out a goalless draw against Bournemouth last time out.

Son, thus, became the first Tottenham player to score and assist in a Premier League game against Arsenal since 2012 when Emmanuel Adebayor achieved the feat.

1+1 - Son Heung-Min is the first Spurs player to score and assist in a Premier League game against Arsenal since February 2012, when Emmanuel Adebayor did so. Crucial. #TOTARS pic.twitter.com/qN7qtgZtUu — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 12, 2020

Son has now scored nine goals and provided 10 assists in 26 Premier League games this season and has 16 strikes across all competitions.

Adebayor arrived in in 2006, joining Arsenal from French side , and scored 46 Premier League goals for the Gunners before his departure.

The Togo international then teamed up with in 2009 before joining Spurs on loan in 2011 and following his eye-catching performances he was signed permanently in 2012.

Adebayor went on to spend three years with Tottenham and scored 18 league goals in 59 appearances amid other dazzling displays before leaving for in 2016.

After leaving England, the 36-year-old forward played for Turkish Super Lig sides and Kayserispor.

Adebayor is currently a free agent after departing Paraguayan Primera Division side Olimpia in July, following the termination of his contract by mutual agreement.