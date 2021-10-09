Tottenham reveal Madden 22 strip ahead of NFL London Series opener

Spurs will host a clash between the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday and have celebrated the occasion with a video game add-on

Tottenham have unveiled two virtual American football strips for the game Madden 22, ahead of the club hosting this weekend's NFL London Series 2021 opener.

The Premier League club will host a clash between the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, ahead of a match between the Miami Dolphins and the Jacksonville Jaguars a week later.

Now, to commemorate the occasion, Spurs have revealed that their 2021-22 kit will be available in the popular video game franchise, as an optional strip for players in its The Yard mode.

What has been revealed?

Tottenham took to social media to reveal the outfit, posting a video on their channels in celebration of the announcement.

"New kits have entered Madden NFL's The Yard!" the club stated on Twitter, to accompany the 30-second clip for the reveal.

Avatars within the game were shown in both the traditional home kit of white and navy blue, plus their third-choice strip of the shade of purple known as "wild berry".

The bigger picture

Tottenham will continue to look to build on the bright start they enjoyed two years ago when they first welcomed the NFL to their new home.

With the London Series having been exclusively held at Wembley Stadium since its inception in 2007 through 2015, the sport further expanded to Twickenham in 2016.

But following the completion of their new ground, Tottenham took over co-hosting duties with the national stadium in 2019, hosting two games - and this year is the exclusive venue of the game's fixtures outside of North America.

