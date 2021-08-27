Tottenham paired with Rennes, Vitesse and Mura in Europa Conference League group stage

Nuno Espirito Santo's team will face the French side as well as teams from the Netherlands and Slovenia in the European competition

Tottenham have been paired with French side Rennes in Group G of the Europa Conference League.

As well as the Ligue 1 team, Spurs will also have to contend with Eredivisie team Vitesse and Mura of Slovenia.

Spurs secured a place in the group stage of the competition after beating Pacos Ferreira 3-0 in the second leg of their qualifying tie on Thursday, reversing a 1-0 defeat to the Portuguese side in the first clash.

What are the other groups?

Serie A outfit Roma have been drawn in Group C with Zorya Luhansk, CSKA Sofia and Norwegian team Bodo/Glimt.

Elsewhere, LASK, Maccabi Tel-Aviv, Alahskert and Helsinki are together in Group A, while Gent are matched with Serbian side Partizan, Flora of Estonia and Anorthosis Famagusta from Cyprus.

AZ, Cluj, Jablonec and Randers will face each other in Group D, while Feyenoord have been dealt a tough group with Slavia Praha, Union Berlin and Maccabi Haifa.

Group F consists of Copenhagen, PAOK, Slovan Bratislava and Lincoln Red Imps, while Basel, Qarabag, Kairat and Omonoia will battle it out in Group H.

When does the competition begin?

The first round of games will be played on September 16, with the sixth and final matches of the group stage taking place on December 9.

The winners of each pool will progress to the knockoout rounds of the tournament, while the runners-up will enter a play-off against the third-placed teams from the Europa League group stage.

The victors in each of those ties will go on to compete with the eight group winners in the last-16.

