Tottenham injury misery continues as Alli ruled out until March

The England international joins Harry Kane on the sidelines after limping off against Fulham on Sunday

Tottenham have confirmed that Dele Alli will be out until March with a hamstring injury suffered during their weekend win at Fulham.

The England international scored the equaliser at Craven Cottage before being forced off in the 86th minute.

Scans have since confirmed he has suffered a hamstring strain and will not resume training until early March, joining captain Harry Kane on their lengthening injury list.

More to follow.