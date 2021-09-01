Tottenham Hotspur and Aurier part ways by mutual consent

The English topflight side has announced the departure of the former Paris Saint-Germain star on Tuesday

Serge Aurier and Tottenham Hotspur have parted ways by mutual consent, the English Premier League club has announced.



After representing Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain for three years, the Cote d’Ivoire international joined the North London side on August 31, 2017, for a fee in the region of £23 million.

At Spurs, the right-back was a key figure featuring in 77 English topflight games with five goals to his credit. He also played five times as the club reached the final of the 2018–19 Champions League – where they bowed to Liverpool in the final played in Madrid.

While no reason was given for the mutual termination of the contract, the club wished the African star all the best for the future.

“The club can confirm the departure of Serge Aurier following the mutual termination of his contract,” a statement from Spurs website read.

“Signed from PSG in August 2017, Serge made his debut in our 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League before going on to make 110 appearances for us, scoring eight goals.

“We thank Serge for his service and wish him well for the future.”

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old has appreciated Tottenham Hotspur while stating it was the right time for him to move.

“I have really enjoyed my time at Spurs and would like to thank the club and the fans, but I feel now is the right time for me to move onto a new challenge,” Aurier was quoted by the club website.

The Ivorian had expressed his desire to switch back to Parc des Princes in a bid to reunite with former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino.

“Everyone is aware that if I wanted to extend my deal at Tottenham, I would’ve done so already. I’m not going to do it in six months,” he told L’Equipe.

“I’ve reached the end of a cycle and it’s time to look elsewhere. The two parties, Tottenham’s board and my agents, have agreed upon the conditions. We’ll see after that.

“I’ve never hidden my desire to return to PSG one day. It’s the club of my heart, the one that I support and I feel free to speak about it.

“But I don’t want people to think that I’m stuck on them and I’m not closing the door on anyone.

“But if the club were to make an offer this summer, it’s sure that PSG would be my first choice.”