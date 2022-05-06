Tottenham forward Son finally opens Twitter account, one year after supporter's wish to join

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min has excited fans online after opening his Twitter account.

Son, who is the Premier League’s second-leading scorer with 19 goals, had not been on the social network site despite his popularity but fans were delighted to finally get to interact with him online with over 270,000 people following him just after one day.

“Hi everyone this is the real me, excited to open my Twitter,” Son wrote upon opening his account, to the excitement of fans.

hi everyone this is the real me, excited to open my twitter!!



안녕하세요, 손흥민입니다. 드디어 저의 공식 트위터를 오픈하게 되었습니다! 앞으로 이 곳에서 더 즐겁고 행복한 소식들로 팬 여러분들과 함께 할 수 있었으면 좋겠습니다:) 많이 기대해주세요 😉 pic.twitter.com/lDjulDI0ls — Son Heung-min (@Sonny7) May 3, 2022

“Welcome bro,” Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano, known for breaking transfer news, replied to the South Korean.

Son, a likeable character, received love even from supporters of Tottenham’s bitter rivals.

“I LOVE YOU SO MUCH SONNY. Yes, I'm an Arsenal fan but that wouldn't take away how amazing you are. What A PLAYER,” said @_afcdaniel.

“My Top 10 Classical player list,” commented @Luke15801407 before adding: “1. [Cristiano] Ronaldo 2. [Lionel] Messi 3. [Erling] Haaland 4. [Kylian] Mbappe 5. [Karim] Benzema 6. [Sadio] Mane 7. Son Heung-min 8. [Bruno] Fernandes 9. [Kevin] De Bruyne 10. [Robert] Lewandowski. It is sad Son is underrated in epl [English Premier League].”

Some fans used the opportunity to remind Son of what he has not won and those who they think are levels above him.

“You are a very good player. But Saka at his age is already better than you,” replied @FishNugget7.

He added: “He already has an FA Cup for Arsenal and he's only 20. You are 30 this year and have come up short in finals. Again, you are a good player, but not Saka’s level sadly.”

Some of Son’s ardent supporters, could, however, not hide their excitement.

“Hi Sonny, so glad you have Twitter,” began @elliehurer.

She went on: “I also wear a t-shirt version with your name on for when I have surgeries and do my PhD exams lol. You’re my favourite person on the planet.”

Son joined Twitter over one year since a Spurs fan had requested him to do so in January 2021.

The South Korean is among eight players nominated for the April Premier League Player of the Month award, following his four goals and assist as Antonio Conte’s men challenge for a top-four finish.

Others in the running are Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo, Liverpool’s Thiago, Manchester City teammates Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne, Burnley’s Nathan Collins, Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes and Leandro Trossard of Brighton & Hove Albion.