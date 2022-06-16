Tottenham fixtures 2022-23: Full Premier League schedule released, key dates & ticket details
Tottenham will kick off the 2022-23 Premier League season with a home clash against Southampton.
Antonio Conte's side will then take on Chelsea away before facing off against Wolves at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Spurs finished fourth in the Premier League last season and will be hoping to get the new campaign off to a positive start as they aim to secure Champions League football once more.
Editors' Picks
GOAL brings you Tottenham's full Premier League fixture list for 2022-23, key dates and ticket details for those wishing to go to games.
Tottenham's Premier League 2022-23 fixture list
Fixtures are subject to change pending TV schedules and events.
|Date
|Kick-off time
|Fixture
|06/08/2022
|15:00
|Tottenham v Southampton
|13/08/2022
|15:00
|Chelsea v Tottenham
|20/08/2022
|15:00
|Tottenham v Wolverhampton
|27/08/2022
|15:00
|Nottingham Forest v Tottenham
|30/08/2022
|19:45
|West Ham v Tottenham
|03/09/2022
|15:00
|Tottenham v Fulham
|10/09/2022
|15:00
|Manchester City v Tottenham
|17/09/2022
|15:00
|Tottenham v Leicester
|01/10/2022
|15:00
|Arsenal v Tottenham
|08/10/2022
|15:00
|Brighton v Tottenham
|15/10/2022
|15:00
|Tottenham v Everton
|19/10/2022
|20:00
|Manchester United v Tottenham
|22/10/2022
|15:00
|Tottenham v Newcastle
|29/10/2022
|15:00
|Bournemouth v Tottenham
|05/11/2022
|15:00
|Tottenham v Liverpool
|12/11/2022
|15:00
|Tottenham v Leeds
|26/12/2022
|15:00
|Brentford v Tottenham
|31/12/2022
|15:00
|Tottenham v Aston Villa
|02/01/2023
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Tottenham
|14/01/2023
|15:00
|Tottenham v Arsenal
|21/01/2023
|15:00
|Fulham v Tottenham
|04/02/2023
|15:00
|Tottenham v Manchester City
|11/02/2023
|15:00
|Leicester v Tottenham
|18/02/2023
|15:00
|Tottenham v West Ham
|25/02/2023
|15:00
|Tottenham v Chelsea
|04/03/2023
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v Tottenham
|11/03/2023
|15:00
|Tottenham v Nottingham Forest
|18/03/2023
|15:00
|Southampton v Tottenham
|01/04/2023
|15:00
|Everton v Tottenham
|08/04/2023
|15:00
|Tottenham v Brighton
|15/04/2023
|15:00
|Tottenham v Bournemouth
|22/04/2023
|15:00
|Newcastle v Tottenham
|25/04/2023
|19:45
|Tottenham v Manchester United
|29/04/2023
|15:00
|Liverpool v Tottenham
|06/05/2023
|15:00
|Tottenham v Crystal Palace
|13/05/2023
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Tottenham
|20/05/2023
|15:00
|Tottenham v Brentford
|28/05/2023
|16:00
|Leeds v Tottenham
Tottenham tickets: Prices and how to buy
Tickets for Tottenham's Premier League games can be bought through official club channels.
You can find out more about buying tickets for Spurs games on the official club website.