African All Stars

EXTRA TIME: Tottenham fans vent their anger on Wanyama after Carabao Cup exit

Comments()
Tottenham.
Spurs fans have called for the team to release the Kenyan captain after an awful display in the League Cup

Tottenham fans have once again taken to social media to attack a performance of Victor Wanyama after they lost to League Two side Colchester United in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

The Kenyan captain started for the first time this season, just a few days after he came on against Leicester City in a 2-1 defeat in the Premier League.

Mauricio Pochettino named a very strong Spurs side to take on Colchester, including stars such as Davinson Sanchez, Ben Davies, Lucas Moura, Dele Alli and Eric Dier. Christian Eriksen, Son Heung-min and Lucas Moura came off the bench.

Article continues below

Editors' Picks

The 28-year-old Wanyama had a number of poor touches, lack of pace and his misplaced passes drew groans from the away end at the Community Stadium – as he came into the side for game time ahead of Harry Winks and Tanguy Ndombele.

Spurs fans took to Twitter to vent about Wanyama, with many seemingly fed up with the player. You can follow the highlights of the reactions below.

Close