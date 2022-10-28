Antonio Conte has continued his attack on VAR by claiming he could make better decisions watching his television.

Incensed at UCL decision

Kane's 95th-minute winner ruled out

Conte hasn't held back in criticism

WHAT HAPPENED? The Tottenham manager has maintained that VAR made an incorrect decision to disallow a last-gasp winner that would have taken Spurs into the Champions League knockout stage. His behaviour on the night earned him a red card and a suspension but that hasn't stopped him from venting his frustration at the technology which cost his side a famous - and important - victory.

WHAT HE SAID: “You score, you are already qualified for the next round, you are celebrating and then you have to stay for five minutes to look at the situation with VAR and you take the decision and you don’t know if it’s right or wrong," he said. "This is not football in this way also because you cut the emotion, the emotion of everybody and especially the players because you don’t know.

“But when I stay at home and I see the image, I am watching another game and I see the image, the VAR, then for me it is easy to take the best decision. Instead, then you see for example they take the opposite decision."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Tottenham remain top of Group D in the Champions League, they will need a result away at Marseille in the final game next week to confirm their progression.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR TOTTENHAM? Before worrying about the trip to France, Spurs must correct their recent domestic blip when they travel to face Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon. They visit the south coast on the back of consecutive Premier League defeats.