Tottenham break transfer record to sign Ndombele in €60m deal from Lyon

The France midfielder joins on a six-year contract from the Ligue 1 side

have confirmed the €60 million (£54m/$68m) signing of midfielder Tanguy Ndombele from , in a record transfer for the club.

22-year-old international Ndombele joins on a six-year contract, and follows Leeds winger Jack Clarke through the door as Mauricio Pochettino freshens up his squad.

The initial fee could rise to €70 million (£63m/$79m) with bonuses, and represents a real contrast from last season when Spurs famously didn't sign any players.

More to follow.