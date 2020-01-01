Tottenham boss Mourinho helps deliver food parcels to elderly isolated because of coronavirus crisis

The Portuguese manager helped deliver parcels containing food and other essential items to local residents in need

boss Jose Mourinho is doing his bit to help some of society’s most vulnerable people through the coronavirus crisis by helping to deliver food parcels to some elderly residents of north London.

Mourinho volunteered for charity Age UK and community group Love Your Doorstep, which is based near Tottenham’s training ground in Enfield.

The Portuguese helped to pack parcels containing food and other essentials before delivering them to local elderly residents, many of whom have been told to self-isolate for 12 weeks in order to avoid becoming infected by the virus.

“I’m giving a little help to Age UK Enfield and LoveYourDoorStep Enfield and of course you can donate food, money or be a volunteer it’s so easy to contact,” Mourinho said.

With football in total lockdown because of the pandemic, a number of clubs, players and managers have made charitable donations to try and help those in their local communities who are struggling, with many told to stay in their homes.

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld has pledged to donate "dozens" of tablet computers to hospitals and nursing homes, enabling residents to keep in touch with family and friends via video chat.

have made the Millennium Hotel at Stamford Bridge available for National Health Service (NHS) staff in west London. legend Gary Neville has also provided free hotel beds for NHS workers in two of the hotels he part-owns with ex-Red Devils colleague Ryan Giggs.

Manchester United have joined up with rivals to donate £100,000 for local food banks, while have launched an outreach and engagement campaign to help some of the most vulnerable and socially isolated members of the community.

In , stars Robert Lewandowski, Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich pledged €1 million to a ‘We Kick Corona’ fund set up to aid the fight against the pandemic.

In , players and staff from side donated a day’s salary to help fund the purchase of ventilators and beds for a local hospital.

The salary donation came on top individual contributions to the club's campaign, helping to raise around €460,000.