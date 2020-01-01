Tottenham boss Mourinho 'angry' with Alli for creating 'problems for his own team'

Spurs beat Stoke 3-1 to reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals, but their manager was unhappy with his midfielder's role in the Potters goal

boss Jose Mourinho has hit out at Dele Alli, accusing the midfielder of creating “problems for his own team” in his side's 3-1 win over Stoke in the .

Alli was handed a rare start at Stoke on Wednesday and looked dangerous on occasions in attack, seeing a goal-bound strike saved by Andy Lonergan in the first half.

However, he was at fault for Stoke’s goal when a flick gifted possession to the home side – and it was an action that angered his coach.

More teams

"For me a player who plays in that position is a player that has to link and create and not create problems for his own team,” Mourinho said in his post-match press conference. “They got us on the counterattack, so yes I was angry.

“First half we were solid. They didn't touch the ball, have a shot, have a corner. Instead of killing the game we kill ourselves. After that was a moment we needed stability and attitude.”

Stoke’s goal through Jordan Thompson, which cancelled out a header from Gareth Bale, came on 53 minutes - with Alli withdrawn on 66 minutes. Spurs would go on to win through goals from Ben Davies and Harry Kane.

With Alli struggling for minutes, the game at Stoke was a shop window to impress - and it could be some time before Mourinho pins his faith in the 24-year-old again.

Mourtinho has an excellent record in the Carabao Cup, as he has won it on four previous occasions - three times with and once with - and he says his side will fight for the trophy.

“Two very difficult matches,” he said. “The teams who are there will be difficult. We are in the semi-finals and we will be there to fight.”

Article continues below

Meanwhile, Spurs midfielder Harry Winks turned in a man-of-the-match display and was happy to get some playing time under his belt.

“I was really pleased,” Winks told Sky Sports . “It has been tough minutes wise, so to come into a game of this intensity is always difficult when you haven't had as many minutes as you want.

“The boys were brilliant, we pulled ourselves through it. It is a tough place to come, a big pitch and personally I am happy to have got man of the match.”