Tottenham and England legend Jimmy Greaves dies aged 81

Spurs have paid tribute to their all-time record goalscorer, who was also a member of the Three Lions' 1966 World Cup winning squad

Tottenham and England legend Jimmy Greaves has passed away at the age of 81.

Spurs have confirmed the news in an official statement on their website, which reads: "We are extremely saddened to learn of the passing of the great Jimmy Greaves, not just Tottenham Hotspur’s record goalscorer but the finest marksman this country has ever seen.

"Jimmy passed away at home in the early hours of this morning (Sunday 19 September), aged 81."

More to follow.