Torino vs Juventus: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

After a shock Champions League defeat on Wednesday, Massimiliano Allegri’s men are primed to continue their domination domestically

Juventus will seek to maintain their firm grip on the Serie A title race on Saturday when they make the short trip to Torino for the Turin derby.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side were stunned 2-1 by Young Boys on Wednesday but the weekend previous had recorded a 1-0 victory over Inter that keeps them sailing eight points clear at the top of Serie A with an almost unblemished record.

Torino, meanwhile, are enjoying a strong campaign of their own, lying sixth in the standings having lost only three of their first 15 league outings.

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

Squads & Team News

Position Torino players Goalkeepers Sirigu, Ichazo, Rosati Defenders Nkoulou, Izzo, Lyanco, Djidji, Bremer, Moretti, Ferigra, Ansaldi, De Silvestri, Aina Midfielders Meite, Rincon, Baselli, Soriano, Lukic Forwards Berenguer, Falque, Edera, Parigini, Belotti, Zaza, Damascan

Torino have the luxury of a full squad ahead of their derby clash and are unlikely to make dramatic changes after earning a draw in Milan last weekend, a match in which centre-back Koffi Djidji especially caught the eye.

Possible Torino starting XI: Sirigu; Izzo, Nkoulou, Djidji; De Silvestri, Baselli, Rincon, Meite, Ansaldi; Falque, Belotti

Position Juventus players Goalkeepers Szczesny, Pinsoglio, Perin Defenders De Sciglio, Chiellini, Benatia, Bonucci, Cancelo, Rugani, Sandro, Barzagli Midfielders Pjanic, Matuidi, Can, Bentancur, Bernardeschi, Spinazzola, Khedira Forwards Ronaldo, Dybala, Costa, Cuadrado, Mandzukic

Rodrigo Bentancur will definitely miss this game. The Uruguay international midfielder is banned.

There are no serious injury problems to report, although Joao Cancelo could miss the cut due to fatigue.

Doubts persist over Mehdi Benatia, Sami Khedira and Juan Cuadrado.

Giorgio Chiellini will be recalled to the heart of the defence after he was not risked on the artificial surface in Berne.

Possible Juventus starting XI: Szczesny; Cancelo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Can, Pjanic, Matuidi; Dybala, Mandzukic, Ronaldo

Betting & Match Odds

Juventus are 8/13 at bet365 to pick up three points and continue their staggering start to the season. Torino are priced at 11/2 to cause a major upset by winning or 13/5 to draw the match.

Match Preview

Juventus are not used to tough weeks, but the last few days have been about as difficult as they come for the seven-time defending Serie A champions.

Had it not been for Manchester United’s slip in Valencia, they would have found themselves second in Champions League Group H after surprisingly losing away to Young Boys, while they had yet another appeal against the Calciopoli decision, which saw their 2006 Scudetto revoked, rejected by Italy’s highest court.

On Saturday, they will look to end the week on a positive note by overcoming their near neighbours, though Giorgio Chiellini is well aware of the task at hand.

“Torino have improved a lot,” the centre-back, who did not play in midweek due to the artificial surface, warned.

“They’re physical and they’re good on the counterattack. With Walter Mazzarri they’ve made an important upgrade, they can aim for Europe and they can certainly cause us problems.

“They’re a team I like, aside from the 180 minutes per season in which we’re rivals. Cristiano Ronaldo already knows that two games here aren’t like the others: Inter and Toro.”

Torino showed their strength last weekend as they picked up a creditable scoreless draw against AC Milan, but while they know they are underdogs, they certainly feel that they have a chance.

“We’re not sixth by chance, despite some points thrown away along the road,” president Urbano Cairo told Tuttosport.

“That’s down to us and also some decisions which penalised us. I’d say the important thing is to maintain maximum concentration and the desire to do well.

“We need to prepare well all week and go on the pitch with the desire to show that Toro is a team with quality and solidity, which we’ve already shown.

“We’re in good form, but now we have a very difficult game against a Juve who have won all but one, which was a draw.

“I saw a good Toro at San Siro though.”

Torino have lost seven and drawn one of their last eight against their rivals since they last recorded a win in 2015, underlining the stern challenge that faces them.