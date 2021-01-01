'Top strikers are hard on themselves' - Lampard tries to lift Werner amid Chelsea goal drought

The Blues boss saw his striker miss another big chance away at Fulham with the German recently dropping to a bench role

head coach Frank Lampard has admitted that Timo Werner is being hard on himself after a run of 10 Premier League games without a goal.

Mason Mount scored the winning goal at Fulham on Saturday evening but after coming off the bench, Werner missed several chances to add an insurance goal as the Blues would hold on for a 1-0 win.

Werner broke a 13-game goal drought for club and country with an goal against League Two side Morecambe last weekend, but his bad run in the league rolls on.

Lampard, along with Ben Chilwell and Billy Gilmour, were pictured trying to lift a disappointed Werner after the final whistle. The Blues boss said that he and his players must support Werner during his bad run.

"He may be hard on himself because any striker the level that he is who is worth their salt ... will be hard on themselves," Lampard told reporters after the match.

"That's how you get to the top with the desire to score goals. I was happy when he gets on and gets into the positions to score goals, particularly the one that went wide as that's where I have seen him score so many goals in his career so far. He will score those in future.

"Him being hard on himself is not a problem, but I hope he feels my support. The only way out of a hard patch is to train and train, keep your attitude right and stay positive. Sometimes you need help with that.

"That can come from me or his team-mates; we all want him to do well. We have a really competitive nature in the group with options in forward areas so they are all willing each other to do well.

"Timo will get there no problem, he can be hard on himself and he has my support."

Mount hadn't scored in the league since September before netting twice in two games this week. Lampard, who was known for scoring goals from midfield during his playing career, said he is working with the international to add more goals to his game.

"I have a lot of conversations with Mason. I think he can get a lot more goals from midfield and at Derby, he got goals that year," Lampard said of the 2018-19 season when he coached Mount at Pride Park.

"I think there was a feeling even then that he could get more. I am always on him about it and it was big in my game.

"I have alluded to it that my goalscoring came into my game when I was 25 or 26 at Chelsea. I don't want to measure Mason against myself but I just understand that you develop it. I understand that he offers so much on and off the ball for us.

"My feeling is that he needs to get in the 18-yard box more. There are times when we have the ball wide and he can be higher up the pitch in the box. Those are things that he can work on and develop. As he gets older, he will come to understand the moments that he can get in there.

"Look at him tonight; he got in there a lot of times. If you keep getting in there through numbers and quality with the smartness of his play, then he will get chances and score more goals.

"That's why I am really happy for him today because to score that type of goal is a big deal for him, rather than the 25-yard one last week.

"It is goals in the box where Mason can add to [his game]. I want to think that Mason Mount will be a player of the highest level in all sense and get 10 to 15 goals a season."