Toko-Ekambi’s Lyon home robbed as Cameroon forward becomes latest burglary victim

Cameroon forward Karl Toko-Ekambi was the victim of a burglary at his Lyon home on Wednesday evening.

Toko-Ekambi’s house was robbed with no one at home

Jewelry among the items the perpetrators made away with

This is the second burglary incident involving the Cameroon forward

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Le Progres, the perpetrators forced their way into the house after breaking the window while the player and his family were out, neutralised the alarm system, before taking away with a number of items, including jewelry.

The player and his family noticed the break-in when they returned home on Wednesday night and notified the police. Neither the player nor the police have issued a statement over the incident so far.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Toko-Ekambi joins a long list of footballers who have been victims of burglary in the recent past with Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling forced to leave England’s World Cup camp to return home after armed intruders broke into his London house last week.

Toko-Ekambi is back with Lyon as they prepare for the Ligue 1 resumption after he was part of the Cameroon squad at the 2022 World Cup.

The forward featured in all three games as the Indomitable Lions exited the tournament at the group stages, starting the first two, a 1-0 loss to Switzerland and the 3-3 comeback draw with Serbia, before managing 26 minutes from the bench in their final group game when they stunned Brazil 1-0.

WHAT’S MORE? This is the second burglary incident for Toko-Ekambi, after suffering another robbery at his home in Spain in 2019, while playing for Villarreal.

WHAT’S NEXT? After not featuring in any of Lyon’s three friendly matches against Oud-Heverlee Leuven, Arsenal and Liverpool, the forward could play a part in their next two games against Sochaux and Monza before they resume their Ligue 1 campaign against Brest on December 28.