Togo's Dakonam sees red as nine-man Getafe fall at Levante

The Togo international was given his marching orders after receiving two yellow cards at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia

Djene Dakonam was sent off in Saturday's encounter as nine-man suffered a 3-0 loss against .

The Togo centre-back was first cautioned in the 11th minute before receiving a second yellow card for a bookable offence in the 77th minute.

Dakonam was the second player sent off in Jose Bordalas' team at the Estadio Ciudad de after Chema Rodriguez was given his marching orders in the seventh minute.

77' |3-0| Segunda amarilla para Djene. El Getafe se queda con 9 #LevanteGetafe — Getafe C.F. (@GetafeCF) December 5, 2020

It was indeed a physical and aggressive contest as nine players went into the referee's books with seven coming from Getafe.

Saturday's defeat stretched Getafe's winless streak in La Liga to six matches as they dropped to 17th in the table with 11 points after 11 outings.

's Allan Nyom was also in action but Dakonam's expulsion might come as a blow for the Dark Blues because he has played every minute of their league matches so far this season.

At the end of the match, Bordalas rued the expulsion of Dakonam and Chema as an upset for his team.

"The two expulsions upset the team as they were two important players who had been starting games," he said.

The 28-year-old has been a key part of the defensive set-up at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez since he arrived in from Sint-Truiden in 2017.

Dakonam will be expected to miss Getafe's next match as punishment for the red card, however, Nyom and Mali's Abdoulay Diaby will hope to help Bordalas' side grab their first win since October when they host on December 12.