Tochukwu Oluehi: Nigeria goalkeeper joins Evelyn Nwabuoku at Pozoalbense

The Spanish outfit has secured the services of the second Super Falcons star from Nigerian top-flight club Rivers Angels

Spanish Reto Iberdrola club Pozoalbense has confirmed the signing of Tochukwu Oluehi from Nigerian side Rivers Angels for the 2020-21 season.

This will bring to an end to the international's six-year journey with the Nigeria Women's Premier League champions as she looks to return to Europe with the Reto Iberdrola club.

Oluehi had enjoyed stints at Belarusian side Bobruichanka Bobruisk, where she debuted in the Uefa in 2013, before turning out for Norwegian Toppserien club Medkila in 2016.

More teams

The 33-year-old played for Nigerian clubs Bayelsa Queens, before Sunshine Queens, and later Rivers Angels, who she helped to four domestic titles since 2014 amidst a move to Norway.

On the global level, she played thrice at the Women's World Cup, the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, the 2007 African Games and four Africa Women's Cup of Nations, which she won three times.

Her biggest career highlights were her three saves from the spot to help the Super Falcons claim the 2018 Awcon in and the same feat with Rivers Angels to win the 2018 Federation Cup.

Having agreed to terms with Pozoalbense, she becomes the ninth signing for Manuel Fernandez's side as they continue bolstering the ranks in their quest for a Spanish top-flight slot next season.

Confirming her signing, the club announced with huge excitement, saying: "It is a complete guarantee of safety under the sticks, thanks to its placement, know-how and experience.

"She has enormous cold blood at decisive moments. He transmits a lot of confidence to the defence as he is a very safe goalkeeper in almost all his interventions.

“She has a lot of personalities and does not hesitate at the exits. She holds up well against one-on-one moves and has leadership skills.

"She hardly ever gets complicated. Her winning mentality will make her one of the best goalkeepers in the category.

"She is always attentive to the movements of the opponents because she has a great intuition to read the plays.”

Adding his views, head coach Fernandez, whose side finished seventh last season, also spoke on how valuable the Super Falcons goalkeeper will be to his team.

"This is a goalkeeper who brings experience and security to the team," he stated. “It is essential to have that position with a player as a veteran and of such quality as Tochukwu Oluehi."

Article continues below

⚽ Os presentamos al último fichaje de nuestro Primer Equipo, la guardameta Tochukwu Oluehi. Con 33 años esta en su mejor momento. Experiencia, mentalmente muy fuerte y una gran líder.



¡Bienvenida! 👏👏👏 @TOluehi pic.twitter.com/Ji6xajRAWX — C.D. Pozoalbense Femenino (@cdpozoalbensefe) July 8, 2020

Aside from Oluehi, Pozoalbense earlier signed Naomi Vagre, Nora de Torres, Bruna Tavares, Sana Guermazi, Laura Vazquez, Ayaka Noguchi and compatriot Evelyn Nwabuoku.

Her move swells the list of Nigerians to ply their trades in next season to seven after Asisat Oshoala, Peace Efih, Toni Payne, Chidinma Okeke, Adule Charity, Rita Chikwelu and Nwabuoku.