TMGM becomes Goal's official online trading partner during prestigious UEFA Euro 2020

TMGM announces another major sponsorship in the sports arena, raising global brand awareness in new key markets.

(Sydney, 2 June, 2021) - TMGM, the leading global online trading platform, is excited to announce its sponsorship with Goal for the prestigious month-long UEFA Euro 2020 football tournament, commencing June 11, 2021.

Goal is the world’s largest online football publication. During the European Championship, TMGM will become the Official Online Trading Partner of the internationally renowned football publication. The move will heighten visibility in crucial markets where millions of global dedicated fans will tune in for coverage of the live scores and latest news.

With the success of TMGM’s early 2021 Australian Open sponsorship, there has been a recognition that sports fans are a key audience to further invest in, with extensive awareness-driving opportunities.

Similar to the online trading platform AO sponsorship, partnering with Goal is a strategic one: to further TMGM’s global expansion strategy and commitment to servicing global clients. ‘Trade The World’ is the brand’s slogan, marking growing global awareness as a clear priority.

"We know that when Euro 2020 kicks off, the world will be watching at Goal. We’re proud to be part of such a prominent event through this sponsorship, which will grant us unrivalled reach in new key markets." Angelo D’Alessio, TMGM CMO commented.

Goal’s football audience is a close match to TMGM’s audience base, creating a publicity opportunity with the intention of producing major awareness shifts.

"Partnering with Goal will allow us to connect thousands of sports fans to our online trading platform. This allows us to publicise our offer of incredible trading benefits and support anywhere in the world, as they begin to recognise, understand and know the TMGM brand." D’Alessio adds.

The sponsorship includes brand activations through digital banners on Goal, which will highlight key TMGM features. These benefits include the online trading platform’s ability to access 15,000+ trading instruments with one account, spreads from 0.0 pips, lightning fast execution speed, and the CFD Broker’s ability to get traders started in less than three minutes, with a minimum deposit of US$100.

TMGM CEO, Lee Yu adds: "To say football fans are excited for this event would be an understatement - this sponsorship isn’t just about brand awareness.

"It’s also about supporting the return of football and standing with the community, connecting our services to our audience through the passion for the sport which we have had great success with."

Euro 2020 kicks off on June 11 and will run through to July 11, with coverage happening 24/7 at Goal. For more information about the CFD Broker, visit TMGM.COM.