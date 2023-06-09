Timothy Weah calls for Gregg Berhalter to return as USMNT manager as US Soccer's search for permanent coach continues

Timothy Weah has said that he wants Gregg Berhalter to return as United States coach amid the ongoing search for his replacement.

Berhalter left USMNT after World Cup

Still in frame to return

Weah wants him back in charge

WHAT HAPPENED? Berhalter left the USMNT after the World Cup as U.S. Soccer opened an investigation into a domestic violence incident. Berhalter has always remained in contention to return as head coach and Weah believes it would be the correct decision.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Gregg has really kept us together... we are definitely a family and no one can take that away, you know," he said. "Gregg really helped us form this type of relationship with each other, so yeah, he was huge, huge important part of this team so hopefully, yeah hopefully comes back."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: No decision has been made regarding the new permanent head coach of the USMNT. Anthony Hudson took charge on a temporary basis but has since been replaced by B.J. Callaghan for the upcoming CONCACAF Nations League and Gold Cup matches.

Newly-appointed sporting director Matt Crocker and vice president of sporting Oguchi Onyewu are spearheading the search for a new boss, with Jesse Marsch said to be among the frontrunners.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? USMNT will take on Mexico in the Nations League semi-finals on June 16.