The timing of Rohr’s sack is wrong – Ex-Nigeria star Udeze

Former Nigeria international Ifeanyi Udeze has criticised the timing of Gernot Rohr being sacked as Super Eagles coach.

The Nigeria Football Federation axed the 68-year-old after five years in charge of the three-time African kings, with Augustine Eguavoen named as an interim replacement.

Rohr came under a barrage of criticisms from Nigerians following the senior national team’s sloppy displays in recent international engagements.

However, the country’s 1-1 draw versus Cape Verde proved to be the straw that broke the camel’s back and the NFF had to make that decision after due consultation with the Minister of Youth and Sports development, Sunday Dare.

Reacting to the development which has drawn contrasting opinions, the former West Bromwich Albion star feels the axing would have been appropriate after the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

“The timing of Rohr’s sack is very wrong,” Udeze told GOAL.

“The time is too short to start changing coaches. Well, this is not the best time to apportion blames because the deed has been done already.”

Regardless, the 41-year-old, who represented Nigeria between 2000 to 2005, urged Nigerians to support Eguavoen – who is taking charge of the Eagles for the third time.

He is also upbeat about the West Africans’ chances to impress at the biennial African football showpiece in Cameroon.

“The [interim] technical crew are capable; however, they will not have enough time to prepare for the Africa Cup of Nations in terms of playing friendly games to access their players very well,” he continued.

“Nonetheless, I want to believe that they know each of these players.

“Although the timing is somehow, we need to support Eguavoen and all my former national team colleagues who will be working with him. Nigerians should wish them all the very best.

“Of course, everything [shining at Afcon 2021] is very possible, but the only thing is for the technical crew to get it right.

“Get the right players and let them understand that they need to have one mindset and make them understand that they need to play for the country, their family and themselves.

“Nigeria have a lot of good players that can always get the job done when called upon.”

Nigeria – who have been zoned in Group D alongside Egypt, Sudan and Guinea-Bissau – will begin their campaign against the Pharaohs on January 11 in Garoua.





