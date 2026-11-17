Al-Qadsiah midfielder Tijjani Reijnders has opened up about his side's painful 5-0 defeat to Germany. Reijnders confessed that the team lost their mentality and stopped playing football after conceding the second goal.
A night of two extremes in Berlin
The Netherlands experienced a jarring reality check in their final UEFA Nations League group match, suffering a heavy 5-0 defeat against Germany at the Olympiastadion. The former Manchester City found himself overrun as Xavi Hernández's men were dismantled by a relentless German side in the second half.
Despite the setback, the Oranje still progress to the quarter-finals as group runners-up behind Die Mannschaft.
Losing the tactical battle and mentality
Speaking to NOS after the final whistle, Reijnders pointed to a catastrophic breakdown in tactical discipline and team mentality as the goals began to fly in during the second half.
"We actually stopped playing football. We quickly switched to long balls and, on top of that, we won hardly any of our duels. And yes, then Germany simply dominated clearly tonight," Reijnders explained.
"After that second goal, the mentality was—yes, we let it slide at a certain point. Then things moved very fast, and every time they found open space and managed to launch an attack."
Gaping spaces and lost duels
Expanding on the structural issues that plagued the Dutch midfield, Reijnders noted that failing to win individual duels allowed Germany to easily pick out free players between the lines.
"Yes, of course that should never happen. How is that possible? Because you don't do it on purpose. Letting it slide, I assume at least. But how does it happen then? Yes, the spaces in our team became too big, and they found the free man every single time," Reijnders said.
"Yes, then you are right back to a tactical issue as well. I will have to review that too. But yes, they found the free man every time. And like I said, in the first place we simply aren't winning our duels. The second balls were all picked up by them. Yes, then it becomes very difficult."
Regrouping for the spring quarter-finals
Looking ahead to March's quarter-finals, Reijnders acknowledged that the heavy defeat leaves a bitter pill to swallow after a largely positive international window.
"Do we need to piece the shards back together toward March? Yes, this is obviously quite a blow. Especially because you put in such a brilliant performance in the previous match and then go down like this," Reijnders concluded.
"Yes, that certainly does something to us. But we are also a group that can pick ourselves back up quickly. I truly believe in that. It will go down as one of the strangest weeks you will ever see."
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.