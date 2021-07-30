Tigres boss Herrera not rushing Gignac and Thauvin back after Olympic exit

The manager says the French duo can take their time as they recover from their recent experience in Tokyo

Tigres boss Miguel Herrera says he will not rush Andre-Pierre Gignac and Florian Thauvin back onto the field after the duo recently returned from the Olympics.

Gignac, Thauvin and France shockingly crashed out of the tournament in the group stage, finishing behind Japan and Mexico with just three points from as many games.

But, with Tigres set to face Toluca this weekend, Herrera says the duo shouldn't expect to be involved as they recover from the tournament and go through coronavirus protocols.

What was said?

"Because of them and what they were looking for, we did not expect them to return so soon," Herrera said at a press conference."They are already here and, honestly, in this game, they're not likely to be ready because of jetlag and the coronavirus protocol that takes time to deliver," he said at a press conference.

"We want them to rest well, not by using them for 15 or 20 minutes, which is what they can play. Let's not overload them with travel and fatigue. We are very happy to have them here on one hand because we now have a larger team, but, on the other hand, what they were trying to accomplish makes us sad that they have returned so soon."

New signing incoming?

Herrera went on to confirm that the club is looking to sign a central defender, which could happen in the near future.

Tigres recently saw Francisco Meza suffer a ligament injury and Herrera says, as the team's Mexican internationals prepare for a return, a replacement could also be brought in soon.

"We have four or five names and we are going to try to land one, but there is no rush," he said. "We are not going to go out desperately to look for someone. Fortunately next week we will have Carlos [Salcedo]. ([uan Jose] Purata has left me calm and continues to do things well.

"I have four good Mexican central defenders, three from the national team and a young man with great poise and good ball-handling, but we also understand that we can bring a player who will give us that security and we will look for him."

